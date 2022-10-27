RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, Virginians are invited to join Robin Yoder, a cancer survivor and clinical social worker at HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital, in walking the Virginia Capital Trail from Charles City to Richmond to raise money for her transportation fund that helps cancer patients get to their treatments.

Participants living in central Virginia and beyond can join Yoder at any time throughout the symbolic walk, which will begin on the morning of Oct. 28 at the Charles City County Courthouse, located at 10780 Courthouse Road, and conclude by sunset on Oct. 30 on Dock Street in Richmond.

“I’m walking ‘in honor’ and ‘in memory’ of those whose lives have been touched by cancer and whose lives have profoundly touched mine,” Yoder said in a statement to press.

Yoder, who lost her right leg to cancer in 2010, is a longtime triathlete with two world records for rowing. She founded the transportation fund to help ensure that cancer patients can get to the hospital for treatment without barriers.

According to a release from HCA Virginia, Yoder extended the fundraiser over two weekends so more people can join her on the Virginia Capital Trail. She began the walk on Oct. 22 in Jamestown and arrived in Charles City on Oct. 23. Participants are invited to walk with her this weekend as she makes the return to Richmond.

