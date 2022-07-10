NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Travelers now have additional ways to travel in and out of the Mermaid City.

Amtrak recently announced that they will offer a third daily departure from Norfolk starting July 11. The new trip is in addition to existing early and mid-morning departures.

Officials say the new service will depart Norfolk’s Amtrak station in the early afternoon.

In addition, the company announced they are restoring the second daily roundtrip service to and from Newport News.

Last year, former Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Amtrak was expanding rail service from Richmond to the Northeast Corridor.

It was the first milestone in a $3.7 billion expansion of service under Northam’s “Transforming Rail in Virginia Program.” The project will connect the Northeast and Southeast corridors in America’s national rail network.

Additionally, VRE services will increase by 75 percent along the I-95 Corridor in central and northern Virginia. Weekend service will also be added to the VRE schedule.