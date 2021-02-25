Amtrak gives customers the option to bid their way into reservation upgrades

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever dreamed of swapping out your cramped, not-as-comfortable seat in coach for a spot in business or first class, but maybe you couldn’t afford the upgrade fees? Well, Amtrak is switching things up and giving its customers a chance to auction their way into more cushier accomodations.

The rail line announced Thursday that customers can use BidUp to auction their way into the line’s business class and first class.

Customers can check upgrade options one to two hours ahead of their scheduled departure time and then place a bid. If your bid is selected, you’ll receive a new ticket indicating your new class. You won’t be charged unless your bid is selected.

“BidUp is a great way for more Amtrak customers to enjoy our premium services,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President/Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris.

Amtrak offers rail service from Richmond to Washington, D.C. and New York City, as well as service from Richmond to Raleigh and points south.