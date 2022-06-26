NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — People looking to get to or from Norfolk will soon have more options for travel.

According to a release from Amtrak, the Northeast Regional train will have a third daily departure from Norfolk. From Norfolk, the Northeast Regional stops in Petersburg and Richmond before making its way to Washington and beyond.

The new daily service will leave Norfolk in the early afternoon and is set to begin on Monday, July 11. The Norfolk station is also a stop on the Amtrak Thruway Bus Connection which goes to the Amtrak station in Newport News.

The Northeast Regional serves 17 train stations in Virginia, including Richmond at the Main Street and Staples Mill stations, Williamsburg, Roanoke, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Quantico and Alexandria.

A map of Amtrak’s Northeast Regional train’s stops in Virginia. (Photo: amtrak.com)

More information about the Northeast Regional can be found here.