Amtrak makes services changes in Virginia ahead of Inauguration Day

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Due to the Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, Amtrak is restricting travel south of Washington, D.C.

According to a release, there will be no Northeast Regional service in Virginia and other stations south of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20. Other Amtrak trains will operate as scheduled.

The Northeast Regional line typically has multiple departures daily, making stops in several northeastern states before connecting Washington, D.C., Roanoke, Richmond, Norfolk, Newport News, and Virginia Beach.

“After last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are taking extra steps to continue ensuring the safety of our employees and customers in Washington, D.C., and across our network as we prepare for the Inauguration,” Amtrak officials said in a release.

These service changes do not impact Amtrak Auto Train, which runs from Lorton, Va. to Sanford, Fla.

In addition to limiting ticket sales and requiring masks to be worn at all times, Amtrak says it is increasing its police enforcement to ensure strong compliance, and will be removing and banning customers who do not follow policy. According to a release, this includes deploying additional Amtrak Police officers onboard trains and in stations, as well as utilizing support from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and partner law enforcement agencies.

Special pedestrian and vehicle traffic patterns are in place around Washington Union Station, due to the Presidential Inauguration. Once arriving to the station, there is no access to taxi or ride share services. Metro is operating with adjusted service, as well, and is not making stops at Union Station.