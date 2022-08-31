RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority has announced that ridership of state-supported trains hit an all-time high in Virginia in July.

According to Amtrak, over 110,000 passengers rode on state-supported Amtrak trains in July, an increase of 28.9% over July 2022 and an increase of 19.8% over July 2019.

VPRA launched two round-trip routes in July, one from Washington, D.C. to Roanoke and one from D.C. to Norfolk. The agency also resumed a second round-trip from D.C. to Newport News which had been suspended due to COVID-19.

All four of Virginia’s state-supported routes increased in ridership in July, the Newport News route seeing the highest with 10,315, a 54% increase. The second-largest increase was the route to Norfolk, which grew by 7,669 or 23%.

“These numbers make it very clear – Virginians want more passenger rail to be a part of their transportation network,” said Mike McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer of VPRA. “With the launch of two new roundtrips and the resumption of another, we know that rail works for the Commonwealth and look forward to further expanding service throughout the state.”

Service between D.C. and Richmond continues to do well, with a ridership of 12,848 in July, 8% more than in June and 26.3% more than in July 2019.

“We are encouraged by the ridership growth and enthusiasm customers have in selecting Amtrak’s state-supported Virginia service as an option for travel,” said Ray Lang, Vice President of State Supported Services at Amtrak. “We will continue to strive to give travelers the best experience possible with congestion-free, frequent, convenient and reliable service.”

