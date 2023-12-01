WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Amtrak continues to grow following the pandemic, as the company exceeds ridership records and continues to expand services and projects with the goal of doubling ridership in the future.

According to Amtrak, the company gained $3.4 billion in revenue this year, which is a 20% increase since 2022 — attributing the increase to higher ridership and ticket revenue across all services lines.

Several states set monthly or annual ridership records — the Commonwealth of Virginia being one of these states, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak reported that the company has provided more than 28.6 million trips to customers across the country this year — a 24.6% increase compared to 2022.

In Amtrak’s fourth quarter, they reported ridership levels in the Northeast Corridor (NEC) were 8% above pre-pandemic levels, in a growing trend that has been consistent since the early summer of 2023.

Amtrak also resumed service on all routes suspended during the pandemic and added Northeast Regional, Piedmont and Amtrak Cascades trains for more travelers to use.

In 2023, Amtrak made its largest annual capital investment of about $3 billion, which will be funded into modern trains, enhanced stations and facilities, as well as other infrastructure upgrades like tunnels and bridges.

According to Amtrak, the company has hired more than 4,800 new employees to support its ridership growth, improve service and advance its investment into historic infrastructure.