Amtrak to operate a modified schedule in parts of the Mid-Atlantic region due to winter storm

(WFXR) – Due to a significant winter storm, Amtrak says it will operate a modified schedule and cancel select services on Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19.
For the safety of customers and employees, the following trains will operate on a modified schedule:
- Select Northeast Regional service (New York – Washington, D.C. – Virginia)
The following trains are cancelled on Thursday, Feb. 18:
- Auto Train and Palmetto
The following train is cancelled on Friday, Feb. 19:
- Palmetto 90 (Savannah – New York)
Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. Information is subject to change and conditions warrant.
To stay informed on the latest information from Amtrak:
- Call 1-800-USA-RAIL if your trip has been impacted and change and cancelation fees will be waived;
- Visit Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak app for the latest information on train status;
- Subscribe to delay alerts for any train via email or text message by clicking here; and
- On Twitter, follow @AmtrakNEC and @AmtrakAlerts for real-time service information on Amtrak trains.