Annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim canceled for the first time since WWII

Wild ponies are herded into the Assateague Channel during the annual pony swim event from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on July 29, 2015 in Chincoteague, Virginia. Wild ponies were rounded up on the national wildlife refuge and herded across the channel to be auctioned off by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company during the 90th annual event. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Wild horses that roam freely on Virginia’s Assateague Island will not make their annual swim through the channel to Chincoteague this year.

Officials have canceled the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim and associated activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the group that manages the annual event and cares for the horses, also announced its carnival and pony penning celebration, scheduled for July 2, are also canceled for this year.

The swim would have marked the 95th year. The Chincoteague website noted that the last time the pony penning was canceled during World War II.

Alex Tucker, president of the volunteer fire company, said in a statement that with restrictions placed in phases to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the cancellation was “the only logical decision to make.”