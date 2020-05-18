Annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim canceled for the first time since WWII

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Wild horses that roam freely on Virginia’s Assateague Island will not make their annual swim through the channel to Chincoteague this year.
Officials have canceled the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim and associated activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the group that manages the annual event and cares for the horses, also announced its carnival and pony penning celebration, scheduled for July 2, are also canceled for this year.
The swim would have marked the 95th year. The Chincoteague website noted that the last time the pony penning was canceled during World War II.
Alex Tucker, president of the volunteer fire company, said in a statement that with restrictions placed in phases to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the cancellation was “the only logical decision to make.”