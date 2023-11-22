RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin was joined by tribal citizens of the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes at his mansion on Wednesday for the annual Tax Tribute Ceremony.

Gov. Youngkin was joined by the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Virginia Indian Tribes at the Governor’s Executive Mansion on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. for the 345th annual Tax Tribute Ceremony. In the ceremony, the tribes each offered a deer to the Commonwealth’s government.

The Tax Tribute Ceremony is an event that signifies the unity of the Commonwealth and the respective Indian Tribes noted in the 1677 Treaty of Middle Plantation.

The peace agreement details the acceptance of the British government by the tribes with offerings of beaver skins instead of paying taxes. In exchange, British officials granted the tribes access to rights such as civil courts, land and protection.

“Every day is an honor for us to acknowledge the longstanding relationship that exists between the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian Tribes,” Gov. Youngkin said.

Gov. Youngkin was joined by the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Virginia Indian Tribes at the Governor’s Executive Mansion on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. for the 345th annual Tax Tribute Ceremony. (Photo: Kevyn Harris, 8News)

The venison donated to the Commonwealth by the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Virginia Indian Tribes at the Governor’s Executive Mansion on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. for the 345th annual Tax Tribute Ceremony. (Photo: Kevyn Harris, 8News)

These tribes are said to have lived in the region for over than 10,000 years — greeting the early settlers and weaving the original fabric of the Commonwealth.

“Today, we honor the ways that the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes have shaped the foundation and inspired the spirit of Virginia and the spirit of our nation,” Gov. Youngkin said.

The tribes also make up the Hunter’s for the Hungry Team who donate venison to those in need to combat hunger in the Commonwealth. According to the governor, the team has provided more than 7.7 million pounds of venison –equating to 31 million servings.