Answering the call: Virginia Red Cross volunteers deployed to Kentucky to help with recovery efforts

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – After one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years, Central Virginia volunteers are answering the call.
Jonathan McNamara, a Red Cross spokesperson, confirms with 8News six Red Cross volunteers are being deployed to Kentucky Monday to help with relief efforts. The non-profit is also sending three emergency response vehicles, and that number is likely to grow in the coming days.
Related coverage: Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory
Volunteers will help deliver meals and supplies, and help survivors find a place to stay.
Help comes after a string of tornadoes ripped through several states over the weekend with Kentucky taking the worst hit.
The rebuilding process could be a long one, and the Red Cross says they will also be on standby to provide emotional support and comfort to survivors.
Related coverage: Blood supply is extremely low, Red Cross encourages everyone eligible to donate
Prior to this tornado outbreak, the nation was already facing a historically low blood supply. If you’d like to help those impacted, you’re encouraged to make a blood donation or volunteer.