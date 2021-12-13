Answering the call: Virginia Red Cross volunteers deployed to Kentucky to help with recovery efforts

Rick Vincent, of Newaygo, Mich., reads a sign placed on a pile of building rubble as he stops work at the end of the day, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Vincent, a retired teacher, has come to Mayfield on his own to volunteer to help in the cleanup effort after tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – After one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years, Central Virginia volunteers are answering the call.

Jonathan McNamara, a Red Cross spokesperson, confirms with 8News six Red Cross volunteers are being deployed to Kentucky Monday to help with relief efforts. The non-profit is also sending three emergency response vehicles, and that number is likely to grow in the coming days.

Volunteers will help deliver meals and supplies, and help survivors find a place to stay.

Help comes after a string of tornadoes ripped through several states over the weekend with Kentucky taking the worst hit.

The rebuilding process could be a long one, and the Red Cross says they will also be on standby to provide emotional support and comfort to survivors.

Prior to this tornado outbreak, the nation was already facing a historically low blood supply. If you’d like to help those impacted, you’re encouraged to make a blood donation or volunteer.