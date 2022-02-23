MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — More antisemitic flyers were found in the Wolf Trap area of Vienna on Feb. 20.

In a news release, police got a call to the 1400 block of Laurel Hill Road after a member of the neighborhood found a sealed plastic bag with an antisemitic flyer weighed down with corn kernels on their property.

Before police arrived, the man found around 70-80 flyers throughout the neighborhood. Many of the flyers were collected by police for evidential purposes. As a precaution, detectives are working to determine the source of the flyers, and patrols have been increased.

Anyone with information about these flyers or home surveillance footage that may have captured the distribution is asked to contact the police at 703-802-2750.