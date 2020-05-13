Apparel shop raising money for popular South Hill restaurant destroyed in fire

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — A custom apparel shop is helping raise money for Brian’s Steakhouse in South Hill, Va., a restaurant that was destroyed in a fire last month.

A devastating fire raged through Brian’s Steakhouse, a staple in the South Hill community since 1974, on April 21. After more than 10 hours, fire crews were able to fully extinguish the blaze but the restaurant could not be saved.

Even though the building was burned to the ground in the blaze, the community remains to show support to the restaurant where so many memories were made.

To those who called it a second home, the loss of the restaurant felt as if they lost a family member. Owners of Brian’s Steakhouse, Ronnie Wells and Carleen Wells, spoke with 8News about losing a restaurant that was a part of their lives for over 30 years.

The community has rallied to support Brian’s Steakhouse in the wake of the fire. The owners of Trinity Custom Apparel, Terry and Kevin Blackwell, are using a needle and thread to help raise money for the restaurant’s employees.

Trinity Custom Apparel is selling hats, shirts and sweatshirts with the South Hill famous Brian’s logo stitched or hot pressed on. The money raised will go to the Brian’s Steakhouse family.

The owners of Brian’s Steakhouse said that they will let the dust settle during the pandemic and make sure their employees are paid before focusing on the possibility of a new restaurant.

