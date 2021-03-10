Appeal hearing set for LG Fairfax’s defamation lawsuit against CBS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal judge dismissed Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s $400 million defamation against CBS last February. On Thursday, a federal court will hear the appeal.

The libel suit from Fairfax claims the news network allowed unsubstantiated allegations against him to air during interviews with Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, the two women accusing Fairfax of sexual assault.

Tyson and Watson spoke with the network about their allegations against Fairfax. Watson claims Fairfax raped her while both were students at Duke University in 2000 and Tyson alleges he “forced her to perform oral sex” in 2004.

Fairfax’s lawsuit asserts CBS violated journalistic standards for not following up on key aspects of the story and allegations against Fairfax.

“We stand by our reporting and we will vigorously defend this lawsuit,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement before the case went to court last year.

The lawsuit also says the televised interviews inflicted emotional distress on the lieutenant governor and his family and “promoted false statements.”

“This defamation suit arises from intentionally fabricated, false, and politically- motivated statements made by Meredith Watson (“Watson”) and Vanessa Tyson (“Tyson”) alleging that they were sexually assaulted by Justin Fairfax,” the lawsuit states.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga dismissed the case on Feb. 11, 2020, but agreed the allegations against Fairfax were “uncorroborated” and ruled that Fairfax did not have to pay CBS’ legal fees, a condition the network pushed for.

Fairfax, a Democratic gubernatorial contender, vowed to file an appeal that day.

“The district court erroneously turned a motion to dismiss defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims into a quasi-bench trial where its only ‘evidence’ was the complaint, the allegedly defamatory statements, and improperly-filed exhibits to the defendants’ motion to dismiss,” Fairfax’s appeal says.

Now, more than a year later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will hear Fairfax’s appeal. You can watch here on Thursday at 2 p.m.