BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Apple season has just begun in some parts of Virginia, and through the next month, many more varieties of the fruit will ripen across the Blue Ridge.
The Virginia Cooperative Extension has announced the dates that different apple varieties found in Virginia will become ripe, so you know exactly when your favorite type will be perfect for picking. Dates for regions east of the Blue Ridge may be five to 14 days earlier.
Date apples will ripen in order of earliest to latest in the season:
- July 1: Lodi
- July 13: Earlycrisp
- Aug. 12: Ginger Gold
- Aug. 15: Redfree
- Aug. 20: Gala
- Sept. 8: Jonagold
- Sept. 16: Red Delicious
- Sept. 20: Golden Delicious
- Sept. 23: Empire
- Oct. 12: Rome
- Oct. 20: Winesap and York
- Oct. 25: Fuji and Arkansas Black
Apple Orchards in Virginia
- Carter Mountain Orchard: 1435 Carters Mountain Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22902
- Hollin Farms: 1584 Snowden Rd, Delaplane, VA 20144
- Morris Orchard: 226 Tobacco Row Ln, Monroe, VA 24574
- Crooked Run Orchard: 37883 E Main St, Purcellville, VA 20132
- Stribling Orchard: 11587 Poverty Hollow Ln, Markham, VA 22643
- Dickie Brothers Orchard: 2685 Dickie Rd, Roseland, VA 22967
- Fruit Hill Orchard: 2745 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy, Palmyra, VA 22963
- Drumheller’s Orchard: 1130 Drumheller Orchard Ln, Lovingston, VA