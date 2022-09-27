RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Applications for Virginia’s fuel assistance program will open soon, opening an opportunity for residents to get help with their heating bills this Winter.

The fuel assistance program is part of Virginia’s energy assistance program, and applications will open on October 11. They can be completed through Virginia’s CommonHelp portal or by mailing a completed form to your local social services office.

In addition to other requirements, the Virginia Department of Social Services only makes the assistance available to residents who make less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level, shown in the table below.

Income guidelines to establish federal poverty level. Multiply the sum shown above for your household size by 1.5 to check if you qualify.

You can also check your eligibility by filling out the state’s online eligibility tool.

According tot he Hanover County Department of Social Services, anyone who received benefits last year will be automatically registered for re-application. The department also wrote that the benefits would likely not cover the entire cost of heating residents’ homes.

“The amount that is received will not necessarily cover all of the winter heating costs but will be a supplement,” they wrote.

Residents must submit their applications no later than November 14, and, if found eligible, will receive their benefits in the first week of January.