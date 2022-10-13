RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Applications close soon for the Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 Senate and House of Delegates Page Programs, but there is still time for any interested students to apply.

Both the Senate and House of Delegate Page Programs allow 13 and 14-year-old Virginians to see the legislative process up close and personal as they work with Virginia lawmakers. While both programs will get students involved in state legislation, responsibilities and expectations differ between the two.

Senate Pages will be required to complete daily tasks, like answering phone calls or speaking to the public, as well as engaging in team-building activities and completing a community service project with other pages. The program will conclude with an hour-long mock legislative session on the Senate floor.

Selected participants for the House of Delegates program will commit to working a 40-hour paid position where they will deliver documents, perform errands, and complete staffing assignments for the Clerk’s Office.

Applicants for both programs must be Virginia residents who will be 13 or 14 years old by the first date of the legislative session, which will be Jan. 11, 2023.

The deadline for Senate Page Program applications is Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. The program will not be accepting online applications this year, so all applications must be mailed. All applications postmarked by Oct. 17 will be considered. The application form can be accessed here.

For those interested in the House of Delegates Page Program, the application deadline is Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. This program is accepting online applications, which can be accessed now.

For any further questions, e-mail pageinfo@senate.virginia.gov or HousePageSupervisor@house.virginia.gov, or look at the complete information page for Page Programs on the Virginia General Assembly website.