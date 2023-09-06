Lily pads in pond at Pocahontas State Park (Photo: Department of Conservation and Recreation)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a career where you can spend time immersed in nature? There are multiple job openings at Virginia State Parks!

With an increase in attendance at State Parks since the pandemic, there are more needs at the parks and, therefore, more jobs are available. Seasonal jobs can lead to full-time jobs, so opportunities for advancement are possible, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

The department listed the following jobs in demand:

Maintenance Ranger

Education Specialist

Administrative Assistant

Park Interpreter

Employees will gain technical, historical, educational, organizational, communication or customer service skills while connecting with nature, the department said.

Daily duties vary for each position since there are different needs at each park location. Job seekers have the option to work outside, using their hands to maintain the park trails and facilities.

Alternatively, the department said there are positions available in which employees work indoors in an administrative job behind the desk or in the visitor center to support park guests.

Those who have an educational or historical skillset may have the opportunity to create and present programs for all ages.

Anyone interested in viewing open positions by park location can do so on the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s website.

Seasonal and full-time jobs are added throughout the year.