Are you prepared for hurricane season? Here’s a list of what you need to have handy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you prepared for an emergency now that hurricane season has started?
June 1 marked the official start of the hurricane season that will last until November 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday it expects another “above average” Atlantic hurricane season this year.
According to the NOAA outlook for this year’s season, there could be as many as 20 named storms. That includes six to 10 hurricanes and potentially three to five major hurricanes reaching Category 3 strength or higher.
That’s why the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) says you should begin prepping now and not when you’re under the pressure of an approaching storm.
VDEM says it’s important to make an emergency plan, check insurance, and build an emergency supply kit.
Here are some key items you should include:
- At least a three-day supply non-perishable food and water
- Infant supplies
- Pet food and supplies
- One week of medications and prescriptions
- Batteries
- Flashlight
- Cell phone charger and back-up battery
- Paper cups and plastic utensils
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Warm clothing and sturdy shoes
- Local maps
- First-aid kit
VDEM also says you should keep cash handy instead of relying on credit cards as critical networks like the internet could be down.
You can learn more about how to make a plan for your family, business, and pets here.