RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is preparing for its first winter storm of 2024. Parts of the region can count on seeing about an inch of rain and below-freezing temperatures.

That weather system is expected to hit parts of Virginia around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. But before the storm hits do you have everything you need to stay prepared?

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says potential weather incidents like these are always easier to deal with when you’re prepared for them.

Residents are encouraged to have plenty of batteries and flashlights ready in addition to at least three days worth of water. Also, those who need prescription medication should make sure they are accessible and marked clearly.

The VDH says people can winterize their homes by insulating the walls and attics if they have time. People with wood stoves or fireplaces to heat their homes should make sure to have them professionally serviced and cleaned.

The department also reminds people to collect food that needs no cooking or refrigeration in case they lose power.

Lastly, residents are also reminded to check the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors and make sure they’re working properly.

For more tips on winter weather preparedness from the Virginia Department of Health click here.