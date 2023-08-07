American Idol will be holding auditions in Virginia on Aug. 7 (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Could you be the next American Idol?

Virginians hoping to get their chance to become a star on the 22nd season of American Idol will have their audition day for the nationwide “Idols Across America” virtual auditioning campaign on Aug. 7. Applicants from Florida, Michigan and West Virginia will be auditioning on the same day.

While American Idol has assigned a specific audition date to each state, applicants can virtually submit their audition on any of the dates available. Once applicants choose their state online, they will be able to reserve a timeslot for their live virtual audition with an American Idol producer.

There are also special audition dates for categories including:

Singer-Songwriter – August 11

Country/Rock – August 25

Pop, R&B and Soul – September 8

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, alongside host Ryan Seacrest will return to American Idol for the show’s 22nd season in the spring of 2024.

For more information on Idol Across America or to sign up for auditions click here.