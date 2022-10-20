KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — FBI Richmond is assisting King George County Sheriff’s Office in an armed bank robbery investigation.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, a man armed with a handgun entered the InFirst Federal Credit Union located in the 16000 block of Consumer Row.

(Courtesy of the FBI)

According to police, the suspect approached a bank teller and passed them a note demanding money. After the victim teller complied with the demands, the suspect left the bank and drove away in a white sedan.

Police described the suspect as a 40 to 50-year-old White male with gray hair. At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing a faded green t-shirt and blue jeans.

“This individual should be considered armed and dangerous,” a statement from the FBI read.

(Courtesy of the FBI) (Courtesy of the FBI) (Courtesy of the FBI)

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the FBI Richmond Field Office at 804-261-1044 or send a tip online. Detectives Peltola and Furlong with the King George County Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted at 540-775-2184 or 540-775-8497.