KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — FBI Richmond is assisting King George County Sheriff’s Office in an armed bank robbery investigation.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, a man armed with a handgun entered the InFirst Federal Credit Union located in the 16000 block of Consumer Row.
According to police, the suspect approached a bank teller and passed them a note demanding money. After the victim teller complied with the demands, the suspect left the bank and drove away in a white sedan.
Police described the suspect as a 40 to 50-year-old White male with gray hair. At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing a faded green t-shirt and blue jeans.
“This individual should be considered armed and dangerous,” a statement from the FBI read.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the FBI Richmond Field Office at 804-261-1044 or send a tip online. Detectives Peltola and Furlong with the King George County Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted at 540-775-2184 or 540-775-8497.