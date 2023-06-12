HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is searching for a man accused of multiple violent crimes in different areas across Virginia.

Dana Paul Roman, 45, of Henrico County, is wanted for his alleged involvement in multiple violent incidents — including a shooting altercation in Fairfax County that occurred on Sunday, June 11.

There are currently active warrants for his arrest in multiple jurisdictions. In Fairfax County, Roman is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, abduction, carjacking and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. In Henrico County, he is wanted for malicious wounding and robbery.

Roman is described as a 6-foot-1-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 230 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and black hair.

“Roman is considered armed and dangerous,” a spokesperson for Henrico Police said. “If you encounter this person, please do not approach.”

Anyone with information on Roman’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.