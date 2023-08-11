FRANKLIN, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Franklin Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of killing a 10-year-old boy and critically injuring a 37-year-old man earlier this week.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of Artis Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds — a 10-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man — at two separate residences on the same block. Both had life-threatening injuries.

As police worked to secure the scene, Franklin Fire and Rescue began performing life-saving aid on the two victims before taking them to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital.

The 37-year-old man was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was treated and eventually released. The 10-year-old boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

During an investigation, police learned that four suspects had arrived at the residence of the 37-year-old man resulting in an altercation. During the altercation, one of the suspects — now identified as 24-year-old Tashawnda Nicole Drayton — produced a firearm and began shooting, injuring both of the aforementioned victims.

According to police, a relative of the 10-year-old boy carried him to another residence where first responders found him.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Drayton as the suspect and secured warrants for her arrest. She is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in a public place and threatening to burn or damage a building. According to police, she is “believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is reportedly, 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds. (Photo courtesy of the Franklin Police Department)

Police describe Drayton as a 5-foot-11-inch tall Black woman, weighing approximately 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

“This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin,” said Steve Patterson, Chief of Police. “Any loss of life is unwarranted but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness. The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575.