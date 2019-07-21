‘Armed, dangerous’ man on the run turns himself in

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WRIC) — The manhunt for a man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ ended Friday night.

The suspect 37-year-old Jesse Wayne Edwards turned himself into the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office after being wanted for several crimes including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.



WSET reported that the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Edwards held a man at gunpoint around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14 demanding to be driven to another home because he was angry about an incident that happened earlier.

The sheriff’s office said the man drove Edwards to the home where he fired five shots.

Edwards then told the man to take him to a bridge on NC 14 in Eden, right over the Virginia state line.

Officers responded an hour later to the home where the shots were fired and found a woman who had been hit in the leg.

Edwards is being held under a $3 million bond. The 37-year-old’s first court appearance will be on July 30.