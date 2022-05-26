PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people from Georgia are now in custody after police said they were found attempting to break into gaming machines in Prince George County.

The Prince George County Police Department said officers found 37-year-old Monica Smith and 37-year-old Quentin Murry attempting to break into the machines at the Star Express gas station in the 11800 block of South Crater Road.

Police said after further investigation, it was discovered that the suspects had stolen around $3,500 cash from one of the machines. The suspects were also found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, additional 9mm ammunition, marijuana products, schedule I/II narcotics, and a variety of specialized keys and lock picking tools.

Both Smith and Murry have been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses related to tampering and stealing money from gaming machines.

Evidence logged (Photo Courtesy of the Prince George County Police Department)

Monica Smith (Photo Courtesy of the Prince George County Police Department)

Quentin Murry (Photo Courtesy of the Prince George County Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.