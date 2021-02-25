Armed man killed by deputy in Culpepper County

CULPEPPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed by a Culpepper Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday morning. According to the Culpepper County Sheriff’s Office, the man had discharged a gun then proceeded to point it at deputies.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Horseshoe Drive on to preform a welfare check on a resident there. Upon arrival at the home, police encountered 44-year-old Donald Francis Hairston.

A release from CCSO says Hairston was already in a “agitated state.” Shortly after the deputies arrival, he barricaded himself inside of the residence.

Deputies say efforts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful and when Hairston did exit the residence he had a gun.

The release states Hairston then fired his weapon before turning to point it at the deputies. In response, a deputy fired, hitting Hairston.

He died at the scene. No one else was injured.