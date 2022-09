FORT A.P. Hill, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Army has issued a “Noise Alert” for the Garrison Fort A.P. Hill area for the last week of September.

According to the garrison’s public affairs office, the alert was issued for “ordnance demolition.” The demolition will take place from Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

The ordnance demolition has the ability to produce loud noise and vibrations. Low cloud cover could enhance noise and vibrations.