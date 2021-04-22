Army officer pepper sprayed during Windsor traffic stop speaks publicly about the incident

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WAVY) – The Army officer involved in that controversial traffic stop in Windsor is speaking publicly about his experience for the first time since the encounter.

“This has truly been a challenging experience and also a lifechanging experience, not just for me, but for my family,” said U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.

The traffic stop happened back in December but gained national interest this month after video surfaced and then went viral.

The video shows Nazario, who is Black and Latino, being held at gunpoint, then pepper-sprayed during the stop and put into handcuffs after he did not comply with the officers orders to get out of his vehicle.

WAVY’s sister station in New York City was there as the Brooklyn Borough president honored Nazario with a special proclamation this week.

Surrounded by family, he said he couldn’t say much due to his ongoing lawsuit against the two Windsor police officers involved, but said it’s been a challenging time for him and his family.

Nazario grew up in Brooklyn.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of love and support from around the world. So I would like to say thank you to my home community Bedford Stuyvesant, all of Brooklyn, everyone around the world,” he said on Wednesday.

Brooklyn community leaders said Nazario is a respectful young man and it’s his discipline that kept the situation from a deadly outcome.

One of the officers involved in the incident has been fired.

On the same day as the proclamation in New York, the Isle of Wight NAACP chapter met with town leaders in Windsor and called on the resignations or terminations of the other officer and Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle.