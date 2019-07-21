Around 20 people treated for heat-related symptoms at Virginia swim meet

FOREST, Va. (WRIC) — Around 20 people, including at least 10 pediatric patients, were treated for heat-related symptoms Saturday afternoon at a swim meet in Forest according to a Bedford County official.

Officials said another five were taken to the hospital, and that multiple emergency units spent between two and three hours on scene, at Farmington Pool.

Around 1500 people were attending the swim meet – including nearly 450 swimmers – but that misting fans, tents, and lots of water bottles were available, officials said.

The official said symptoms ranged from sweating and dizziness to vomiting and confusion.

A spokesperson with Farmington Pool declined comment.