Correction: Police later clarified that the Gores are relatives, but not brothers as they previously said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of four people after an incident on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth back in early June.

A relative also faces the same charges and is still wanted, police say.

The man police arrested 57-year-old Raymond Gore, of Norfolk, and faces four counts of the following: aggravated murder of multiple persons, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault: shoot, stab. etc. in commission of a felony. 10 On Your Side learned of the charges from an arrest warrant obtained in Portsmouth General District Court.

Raymond Gore

Portsmouth police served the warrant on August 19 after initially arresting Raymond Gore on August 18 in connection to other charges from a separate shooting on South Street on July 30.

Authorities said Raymond Gore’s relative, 40-year-old Antwann Gore, also faces charges for the Maple Avenue homicides and is still on the loose. Police had originally only identified Antwann as a suspect.

40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore (Courtesy – PPD)

“Please turn yourself in,” said interim Chief Stephen Jenkins during a press conference Wednesday. He said he believes Antwann is still in the Hampton Roads area.

The quadruple shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. on June 7 at a boarding house in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, at Randolph Street.

Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side a few days after the shooting say a witness inside the home told police they heard a knock at the door.

One of the victims opened the door and screamed. The witness then heard a male voice ask where someone was, then heard gunfire. Two men at the door then went upstairs and more gunfire was heard.

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks were pronounced dead just after the shooting and the fourth victim, 66-year-old Samuel Jones, died days later.

Evelyn Lomax, who’s grandson’s mother Ashley Merricks was one of those killed, says it’s a victory for those who lost their lives.

“I just thank Portsmouth Police Department, the detectives to just get an arrest so fast. I just thank God,” she said. “I’m trying to hold my composure but, how can anyone just do this? Four people. […] “But just knowing that they have picked someone up for this senseless crime, it makes us feel – today is, is their day. It’s their day.”

The press conference is starting now with interim Chief Steve Jenkins of @PortsmouthPD. Follow this thread for updates. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/w739hTz8c5 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) August 24, 2022

Ronnie Lee, the uncle of victim Georgio Lee, said he and his family knew Raymond Gore, who’s now charged in the death of his nephew.

He says it’s time for people to ditch the “no snitch” culture and speak out.

“When they do something senseless like what’s been going on here now, and a neighbor or anybody sees something and they tell the police, let the police know so they could do they job, that’s not snitching,” he said. “That is standing up for your community.”

Jenkins said that he could not comfortably share a motive in the case yet, and couldn’t say whether the shooting was gang-related. He also thanked the community for help in the case.

“We in the police department can not do this alone,” Jenkins said. “The fact that the community was outraged enough to pick the phone up and to call and to share whatever information that they had, helped us get to this point today.”

Police said all of the victims were staying at the house where the shooting happened, and they don’t believe there was any family relation.

As the police continue to search for Antwann Gore, family members have a message for their neighbors.

“Neighbors, wherever you live at, what’s happening in your neighborhood, stand up, speak up,” said Lee.

Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to call the CrimeLine at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip with the P3 tips app.