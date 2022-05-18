NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old Norfolk man has been arrested two months after a shooting downtown on Granby Street that left three people dead, including a Virginian-Pilot reporter and left two others injured.

Norfolk police announced Wednesday that Antoine M. Legrande Jr. was arrested on Tuesday without incident by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Norfolk Police Department’s Special Operations Team. He had gun on him at the time of the arrest, police said.

He’s charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and firearms charges related to the March 19 shooting, and is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Antoine M. Legrande Jr.

“Today’s announcement is an important first step in providing justice for the families of these three innocent victims,” stated Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer. “I want to thank our men and women in NPD for their tireless investigative work. Let these arrests show that if you commit crimes in Norfolk, you will be held accountable. If you think you will be able to get away with committing crimes in our city, you are mistaken. We will find you and you will be arrested.”

The shooting left 24-year-old Marquel Andrews, 25-year-old Devon “Malik” Harris and 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, a Virginian-Pilot reporter, dead. Two others are expected to recover.

Sierra Jenkins (Courtesy of her family)

“Countless hours of interviews and forensic investigation went into this case, to include following up on multiple tips originating from our community members,” said Norfolk Police Chief Michael Goldsmith. “I am very proud of Norfolk’s detectives and their determination to see justice prevail for the victims and their families.”

After the shooting, city leaders moved to increase security downtown, including stricter code enforcement for businesses and the addition of mobile security cameras. There’s also been a renewed urgency to try to curb gun violence.

Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone also announced his retirement in the wake of the shooting. WAVY reported that multiple sources said some city council members had pushed for his ouster in the aftermath, though he reiterated in an interview with WAVY this week that the decision to suddenly retire was his. He did say he “read the tea leaves.”

