FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An artificial intelligence company is investing $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, which will create more than 100 new jobs in the process.

“We are excited to expand our operations here in Virginia,” said Peter Kant, CEO of Enabled Intelligence in a release. “Our Fairfax County home is close to our federal customers, and we are able to draw on the highly qualified Virginia workforce of high-tech, neurodiverse professionals and military veterans.”

Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, plans to add more than 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its current headquarters located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard.

“I am pleased to once again see a major technology innovator expanding its operations in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jeffrey C. McKay. “This growth in AI applications from a company that also capitalizes on the tremendous workforce diversity of our County is a perfect example of how next-generation companies headquartered here are leading the way.”

Enabled Intelligence specializes in providing services for defense, intelligence, law enforcement and other critical U.S. government missions, including classified programs, according to the release.

The Falls Church project will create 117 new jobs.