As alcohol sales surge, local experts fear so will substance abuse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Spirits are spilling off store shelves. Virginia ABC stores report booze buying went up 59% across the commonwealth the week the Governor issued the stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Northern Virginia saw the steepest spike at 65% and the Hampton Roads region had the lowest, but still saw a 48% jump.

Virginia ABC Sales – Week of March 15-21, 2020 In Millions Sales Increase vs FY’19 Northern Virginia $11.2 65% Richmond/Petersburg $6.9 64% Tidewater $6.9 48% Charlottesville $1.8 57% Roanoke/Lynchburg $3.3 57% Total $30.1 59%

Experts fear many are drowning their current COVID-19 emotions in alcohol.

Pat Taylor, with Tidewater Alcoholics Anonymous, told WAVY.com they’re averaging about seven new callers a day.

Joe Scislowicz, Executive Director of Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, said the CIBH isn’t seeing more people seeking services yet, but said that could change, “Realizing this is four weeks in and people are still adapting to life in a different lane, so in the future we’ll probably see more people.”

So how do you know if you have a problem? Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Glinda O’Neill, with Sentara Healthcare, says ask yourself these questions:

Are you neglecting the important things like – your children, hygiene, work or chores?

Are you avoiding calls from family and friends?

Have two drinks a day turned into four?

If so, consider reaching out for help.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Sentara’s Intensive Outpatient program are now meeting virtually online. For help with Sentara call: (757) 395-1405.

In Chesapeake, they’re also helping via video links and have a solution for those without access. “If we really have to see someone face-to-face we’ll ask them to come to the parking lot (and) we’ll provide a tablet to do a video conferencing in our parking lot,” Scislowicz said.

O’Neill’s advice for anyone struggling:

– Take time to breathe

– Get adequate rest, nutrition and exercise

– Avoid mindless activities like binge watching television and remember everything in moderation

