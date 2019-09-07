As Dorian passes, many Virginians still in the dark

(WRIC) — Almost 90,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power Friday afternoon and while the number has gone down to just under 40,000 but nightfall, Dominion said it could be days before power is restored to everyone who lost it.

The majority of households without power are in Northeastern North Carolina and Southeastern Virginia.

“Now that the weather has cleared, we’re getting our folks out to see what the damage is,” said Ed Baine, senior vice president of distribution for Dominion.

Dominion’s new storm center in Richmond was busy Friday with employees who have been preparing for Hurricane Dorian all week.

More than 7,000 employees and crew members have responded to the thousands of customers who lost power as a result of the storm.

On Friday morning, Dominion trucks piled into Richmond Raceway. They gathered at the company’s temporary command center, prepared to head out where they were needed.

“In the hardest hit areas, some of the most difficult restoration we have will be broken poles, downed power lines, broken cross arms, that sort of thing, and typically that comes from trees that come over and fall down on our conductors or poles and break them,” said Mike Powers from Dominion.

About 1,900 linemen gathered at the Raceway to gear up for restoration.

Additionally, Dominion called in resources from Florida to Ohio. Most were heading towards Southeastern Virginia.

However, crews cannot assess the damage and start restoration until the weather clears out, Baine said.

“In an event like this where you have high winds, it’s just not safe for our folks to be up in buckets or to be driving, trying to assess damages, so sometimes it takes a little longer for restoration,” Baine said.

Baine said power restoration crews will have a better idea of when all utilities can be restored on Saturday.

Dominion Energy used this incident as a reminder to everyone to never approach a downed power line.

If you need to report an outage, customers can report it online using a mobile device or call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) or visit their website by clicking here.