RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Home prices just dipped in Virginia, the first annual decline in seven years — but if you go to take out a mortgage today, you’ll still wind up paying more. So what happened?

According to Virginia Realtors, which gathers data on home sales across the commonwealth, the median sale price for homes in Virginia was $370,000 in March — a decline of $5,000 compared to the same time last year.

“Virginia is seeing some mixed signals in our spring market data,” said Virginia Realtors President Katrina M. Smith. “The median home price has fallen slightly, but buyer demand has somewhat shielded prices.”

The dip comes as the number of home sales has also slowed down considerably, with 23% fewer sales going through compared to last year.

But you’re still likely to pay more for your home, despite lower prices.

That’s because the slowdown was caused in no small part by a rapid rise in interest rates over the past year.

In March 2022, according to the federal reserve, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 4.67%. This March, the rate hit 6.32%.

To put that into plain terms, let’s consider the average home sale. Most buyers put down about 13% up front, so the mortgage for that average home would total $320,000.

At today’s interest rate on a 30-year mortgage, that means a monthly payment of $1,985.

Last year, when home prices were just that little bit higher, the mortgage on that average home would have totaled about $326,000. But with last year’s lower rates, your monthly mortgage payment would have been a much breezier $1,685 a month.

There are also far fewer homes on the market overall, with number only barely recovering from their COVID-19 lows in 2022.