As Virginia sees largest decrease in COVID-19 cases, spike from protests lingers

(WRIC) — A new study from the New York Times shows Virginia has the largest decrease in COVID-19 cases in the country. But a University of Virginia professor believes the state will soon see a spike in cases.

The number of confirmed cases in the commonwealth is nearing 55,000 with more than 1,500 deaths.

With the increase in testing, about five percent of tests are positive.

As a result of protests around the country, a University of Virginia infectious Disease Professor Bill Perti believes the numbers could spike.

“There is a possibility that one to two weeks from now, we’re going to see an increase in cases of COVID-19,” Perti said. “We need to be aware that that is a possibility.”

Perti strongly encourages protesters to wear their masks and to keep as much distance from others as possible.

