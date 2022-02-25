ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is once again asking for help in solving a homicide that took place 20 years ago today.

Between the night of Feb. 25 and the morning of Feb. 26, 2002, Truman Stanley was killed in his home on the 500 block of North James Street in Ashland.

According to Public Information Officer Chip Watts, Ashland Police has explored numerous leads and processed several pieces of evidence that were found in Stanley’s home. Yet they have not been able to find any witnesses to speak to since the investigation began.

“If anybody has any information whatsoever that could shed light on this murder, it would be very appreciated,” said Watts in 2020. “Even if somebody thinks there’s some information that may not be important or could be inconsequential, please share it with us because it could provide a piece to the big puzzle.”

Anyone who has information related to this incident can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

