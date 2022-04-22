WASHINGTON, D.C.. (WRIC) — At least two people were shot in northwest D.C. Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet sent out by the DC Police Department at 3:47 p.m., the Metro Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW for the report of at least two shooting victims.

Police tweeted an update at 4:18 p.m., saying that the location of the incident has now been identified as the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW, which is the address of Howard University School of Law.

Police are at the scene investigating what they are calling an “active threat.”

The two locations that police identified in the tweets are addresses for The Edmund Burke School, and Howard University School of Law, just minutes from the University of the District of Columbia campus.

