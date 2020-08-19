At least 9 people hurt in Lancaster County tornado

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least nine people were hurt by a tornado in Lancaster County during Tropical Storm Isaias.

The EF-2 storm, which raged throughout parts of Central Virginia in the month of August, caused severe damage to several buildings and uprooted trees over a span of 15 miles.

Emergency officials are asking anyone with property damage to make sure they’ve reported the destruction.

