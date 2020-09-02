Attorney General Herring seeks emergency hearing for lawsuit trying to block Kanye West from November’s ballot

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a motion for an emergency hearing in the lawsuit seeking to block rapper Kaney West from being added to November’s election ballot.

The Associated Press said the lawsuit was filed by, Perkins Coie, a law firm with ties to prominent Democrats, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy.

Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot. AP said the lawsuit alleges that 11 of West’s 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West’s name from appearing on ballots.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia, including the state elections officials and entities named as Defendants, does not tolerate any type of election fraud,” Herring said in his response brief. “Similarly, this Court has had little patience for keeping candidates on the ballot who have used underhanded and fraudulent tactics to ‘steal a spot on the ballot.’”

A brief from Herring said he is pushing to have this case heard sooner rather than later because of the approaching deadline to print ballots.

