Attorney General Mark Herring unveils new plan to combat child trafficking in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark herring on Tuesday announced new plans for how Virginia plans to combat the ongoing human trafficking crisis, specifically crimes involving juveniles.

With 22 confirmed cases over the past two years, Herring says Virginia is taking new steps to prevent the exploitation of minors and better serve victims.

Herring said Tuesday that a new ‘case manager’ position has been created. Whoever fills that role will be responsible for providing tailored medical and mental health care and helping to locate the child’s family members, among other needs.

“Human trafficking is incredibly traumatic for the victim and it’s even more so for a young person and a child,” Herring said. “A lot of support services are necessary to help that child victim get back on a path of healing and recovery.”

Herring’s new initiative also includes extra training for law enforecement. The training and new case manager position will cover Chesterfield, Goochland, Henrico, Hanover and the City of Richmond.

“It’s such a hidden crime, I’m not sure we are even scratching the service,” Richmond Police Chief William Smith said. “We do everything we can to uncover these crimes, but the nature of how it’s done and how people are held against their will, it makes it very challenging.”

The new initiative is backed by a $350,000 grant from the justice department.

“We will not let up when it comes to protecting victims, helping them as well as bringing perpetrators to justice,” Herring said.

