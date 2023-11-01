RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced an investigation has been opened into the American Muslims for Palestine nonprofit “for potential violations of Virginia’s charitable solicitation laws.”

According to the nonprofit’s website, the organization is said to be “dedicated to advancing the movement for justice in Palestine.”

The Attorney General’s Office alleges that the nonprofit “may be soliciting contributions in the Commonwealth without first having registered with the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”

The Office of the Attorney General added that it will “investigate allegations that the organization may have used funds raised for impermissible purposes under state law, including benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations.”

In response, American Muslims for Palestine released a statement, calling the investigation “defamatory and dangerous” and an “attempt to smear and silence American Muslims who speak up for Palestinian human rights.”

The nonprofit further said it is “a duly registered non-profit organization that has stood up for justice here and abroad for over a decade in compliance with the law.”

American Muslims for Palestine also added that “Attorney General Miyares has identified an issue with our license to fundraise in Virginia, that is a common and easily resolvable civil issue that many non-profits face and fix. By publicly making this dishonest public announcement, Mr. Miyares is clearly attempting to score political points with hateful extremists.”