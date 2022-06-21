RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Jason Miyares is set to host a press conference to discuss the dangers of THC copycat products tomorrow.

According to a press release from Miyares’ office, the conference will also outline actions that the Attorney General will be taking to prevent further hospitalizations related to the THC knock-offs.

In March, 8News covered the story of three Stafford County toddlers who were hospitalized after eating THC-infused crackers designed to look exactly like the popular children’s snack Goldfish.

On June 16th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that National Poison Control Centers received 10,448 single substance exposure cases involving only edible products with THC between January 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. Nearly 80% of these cases involved children under the age of 19.

The Attorney General’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Miyares will be joined by Stacy Papadopoulos, General Counsel and SVP, Operations and Initiatives for Consumer Brand Association and Stafford County Sheriff Danny Decatur.