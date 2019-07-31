August 4 – 10 is Virginia Farmers’ Market Week

(WFXR) — Take Governor Northam’s advice to celebrate Farmers’ Market Week the way it should be – at the markets themselves!

Virginia Farmers’ Markets are overflowing with a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables from local farm fields and orchards.

Tomatoes, sweet corn, peaches and peppers are at their peak. Freshly dug potatoes come in red, white or yellow. Purple eggplants, red radishes, yellow onions, orange carrots and green beans create a living still life worthy of a Renaissance artist.

In addition to featuring farm-raised products, many of them also offer special services geared for the cook or gardener.

Chefs turn the market’s bounty into delectable meals or snacks and often hand out recipe cards.

Knife sharpeners visit periodically to put the edge back on your knives, scissors or kitchen shears.

Many markets even have water bowls and treats for their canine visitors.

Virginia has 276 farmers’ markets in every section of the state. Look for one near your home or travel destination click HERE.