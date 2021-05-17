Augusta County man killed in deputy-involved shooting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Augusta County man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon.

Jeffery Bruce, 48, of Grottoes, died Friday afternoon while deputies were responding to a break-in. According to Virginia State Police, he was running away from a trailer and into the woods. The Associated Press said Bruce turned around and charged toward officers with a knife, which is when a deputy shot and killed him.

The Staunton Public Defender’s Office said they expect State Police to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into Bruce’s death.

