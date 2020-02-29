Authorities identify man found dead in Greensville ditch

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead in a ditch earlier this week.

Authorities identified him as 27-year-old Motique Desmond Jackson of North Carolina. Deputies said foul play is suspected.

Jackson’s body was discovered face down in a ditch along Rolling Acres Road located in Skippers, Virginia Thursday afternoon. Two neighbors told 8News that they heard the victim was a man who had been shot in the head.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call Greensville County Sheriff’Office at 434-348-4200.

LATEST HEADLINES