Authorities respond to massage parlor in Va. Beach for human trafficking investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have responded to a massage parlor in Virginia Beach as a part of a human trafficking investigation.

A spokesperson with Homeland Security confirmed Virginia Beach Police and federal authorities responded to a business called Massage at 5277 Princess Anne Road on Thursday.

A Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said there is a joint investigation between the department and Homeland Security to “identify, stop, and deter Human Trafficking” in the area and “identify potential victims.”

WAVY News is working to learn more about the investigation.

