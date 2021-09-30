Authorities searching for 3 persons of interest following fatal shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the Southside community’s help in identifying three persons of interest in connection with the shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds earlier this month that left a minor dead.

According to officials, a fight broke out at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds, which then continued into the parking lot and turned into a fatal shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The sheriff’s office says a minor died as a result of the shooting.

Neighbors and friends told WFXR News that the victim of the shooting was 16-year-old Josh Rone, a football player at Bartlett Yancey High School in North Carolina.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds and Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers are each offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

If you recognize any of the three people in the image above or have information about the shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044. You can remain anonymous while still being eligible for the reward.

However, if you run into any of these individuals, you are urged not to try to detain or apprehend them.