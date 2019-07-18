Authorities searching for man with ‘mental disabilities’ out of Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a man with “some mental disabilities” out of Greensville County who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Clarence Nix, who is listed as 5-foot-10 inches tall and roughly 145 pounds, was seen heading in the direction of Interstate-95 at Exit 13 and Otterdam Road, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said. Nix is considered missing and in danger because of the weather conditions in the area.

If anyone has any information on this individual or his whereabouts, please call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.